Malone, Reeves Maybin return to Knoxville

Former Vols Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Josh Malone returned to Knoxville and signed autographs for fans on Saturday at Eddie's Sports Treasures.

Reeves-Maybin was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round, along with Malone who was taken by the Bengals.

"It's always special to be back in Knoxville," said Malone, who has been training here for a few weeks already.

Both VFLs are adjusting to new teams and new cities, but Malone says the biggest thing that's changed since he was drafted is simply being around all the super stars. The Bengals have quite a few.

"Like Andy, A.J, Pacman, just watching all those guys since I was a kid, so it's kind of surreal," said the rookie. "But, also just taking it by the horns and going with it."

Both players agreed that when it comes to which guys they're looking forward to playing against the most, it has to be their former Tennessee teammates.

"I'm looking forward to playing against all my teammates," said Reeves-Maybin. "(Malone), Alvin, Dobbs, I'm looking forward to playing against those guys on the field."

Malone and Reeves-Maybin have a break from football activities right now, but will report back to their cities for training camp later this month.

© 2017 WBIR.COM