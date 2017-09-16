Maryville College's Diggs has record-breaking game

The Maryville Scots ended an 8-2 season with a big win on Saturday (Photo: Maryville College Athletics)

Maryville College came back from two double-digit deficits to beat Emory & Henry College, 56-46.

Scots' quarterback Adam Diggs threw for a career high 322 yards and five touchdowns on Saturday. Diggs also set a program record for most touchdown passes in a game. The previous record of four was held by Justin Price (2006) and Evan Pittenger (2013).

Even more impressive was that he posted those numbers splitting time with freshman QB Kris Castillo who threw for 91 yards and a touchdown of his own.

The Scots took a three-point lead in the fourth quarter on a Jordan Ligon scored an 80-yard touchdown with 6:23 left in the game.

They sealed the deal on 54-yard touchdown to Mac Seagle, who also had a big night, tallying the second-most single-game receiving yards in school history. He had six catches for 191 yard and two touchdowns on the night. \

Maryville College moves to 2-1 on the season. They'll take on N.C. Wesleyan Saturday at 1 p.m.

