Maryville football players 'Tackle' and 'Catch' for a cause

Two Maryville football players are using their platform for something bigger than themselves or their team: raising money for cancer research in Tennessee.

Christian Markham, a senior wide receiver, and Jacob Wall, a senior linebacker came up with the idea at a banquet before this season.

"My motivation for co-founding this organization," said Markham, "was driven by my personal experiences with close friends that suffered from cancer."

Here's how Tackles and Catches for Cancer works. You can visit HERE to donate. You can either give a one-time donation or pledge money according to the number of catches and tackles both Wall and Markham total over the course of the year. The stats for the two players will be posted after each game of the season.

So after each Friday night, you can visit the fundraising page, check to see how many tackles and catches the two logged, and donate according to your pledge.

The money donated will go to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Anything can be accomplished with the right amount of effort," said Wall, "and I know that we can find a cure to childhood cancer if we all band together in the fight."

The two hope to raise at least $5,000 for St. Jude. As of this article, they have already raised $670.

Once again, to donate, you can visit the Tackles and Catches for Cancer Crowd Rise page HERE.

