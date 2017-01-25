Memphis Grizzlies add D-League team in Southaven, MS

MEMPHIS - The Grizzlies will own and operate an expansion NBA Development League franchise locally starting next season, the team announced Monday afternoon on its website.

There is no name yet for the affiliate that will play a 24-game home schedule in the Landers Center in Southaven. The Grizzlies were previously affiliated with the Iowa Energy. That franchise is joining forces with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“This allows us to best develop our future Grizzlies players,” Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace told the team’s site.

A formal announcement will be made Tuesday in FedExForum, which is located about 20 miles from the Landers Center.

The Grizzlies’ new D-League team will work out of the FedExForum practice facility. Memphis joins other NBA teams that either own or are affiliated with D-League teams within their metropolitan areas. The Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns are partnered with D-league teams in close proximity.

“It’s a complete game-changer,” John Hollinger, Grizzlies executive vice president of basketball operations, told Grizzlies.com. “Our affiliation with Iowa has been very effective for several years, both in terms of player development and basketball ops to both cities. To operate our own D-League team in your backyard — the direct access to the development process of our player talent — makes the process so much more efficient.”

Iowa general manager Chris Makris will remain with the Energy for the remainder of this season 2016-17 season before he moves into a basketball operations role with the new Memphis D-League team. Interim Energy coach Glynn Cyprien will return to his role within the Grizzlies’ basketball operations staff.

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale sounds excited about the development because of his ability to now closely monitor young players. Wade Baldwin, Troy Williams and Jarell Martin are now away on D-League assignments with Iowa.

“You don’t want your young guys to just sit and rot when they can be getting some valuable playing time and experience,” Fizdale told the team’s website. “That’s just our philosophy, and we think that’s important that those guys spend some time playing games and going through the process of getting better through experience. Our young guys — Wade, Troy and Jarell — have been up and down and have gotten some playing time due to our injuries. They can now get more experience in the D-League as we continue to get our veterans healthy.”

This story was originally published in the Commercial Appeal.

Commercial Appeal