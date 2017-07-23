Michael Phelps races a great white for Shark Week

It's not another "Sharknado" sequel, Michael Phelps raced a shark and lived to tell about it. (Photo: Custom)

Michael Phelps raced a great white shark as part of Discovery's annual Shark Week promotion. Unfortunately for the 23-time Olympic gold medalist, the shark would prove to be too much for him to handle.

Of course, the swimmer was never in any actual danger. Researchers gathered information from observing and recording the creatures in their natural habitat. With this data, they were able to determine how fast a great white would be able to swim 100-meters. The "race" was then sketched together with a computer animated shark swimming alongside Phelps.

Phelps would not stand a chance to the great white's burst of speed, but still kept things close, finishing in 38.1 seconds to the sharks 36.1.

Phelps was aided by a monofin for his feet.

Shark Week lasts from July 23 to July 30. You can check out more from Discovery and Shark Week HERE.

