Oct 15, 2015; Denton, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green interim head coach Mike Canales on the sidelines during a game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Apogee Stadium.

Mike Canales is expected to be named the Vols new quarterbacks coach, according to our partners at govols247.com.

He coached with Vols assistant Larry Scott at South Florida from 2007-09. Scott is a likely candidate for the Vols vacant offensive coordinator position.

Canales was the interim coach at North Texas in 2015 when Tennessee beat the Mean Green at Neyland Stadium, 24-0.

In the week leading up to that game, Butch Jones called Canales "a great friend."

"I have known him for a very long period of time. I have admired him as a play caller, as a quarterbacks coach and as an offensive coordinator," Jones said of Canales before the game in 2015.

Canales has more than 30 years of coaching experience, including more than 20 as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The 55-year old was previously with his alma mater Utah State where he coached running backs and tight ends for the 2016 season. He played QB for the Aggies from 1981-83.

Canales was the QBs coach and passing game coordinator at NC State from 2001-02, coaching five-time Pro Bowler Phillip Rivers during his sophomore and junior seasons in college. Rivers threw for 3,353 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2002 with Canales as QB coach and passing game coordinator.

Canales left for the NFL in 2003 and Rivers threw for 4,491 yards, 34 touchdowns and 7 picks during his senior season with Curt Cignetti serving as QB coach and Noel Mazzone as offensive coordinator.

A California native, Canales spent 2010-2015 at North Texas, coordinating some of the best offenses in school history. His 2013 Mean Green offense scored more points (414) than any other North Texas offense since 1951 and averaged more than 30 points per game for only the third time in school history.

While at South Florida, Canales was the passing game coordinator/WRs coach from 2007-08, helping QB Matt Grothe become the Big East's all-time leader in total offense. He was promoted to offensive coordinator/QB coach in 2009 and, despite losing Grothe to a torn ACL in the third game, the Bulls finished first in the Big East (32nd nationally) in total offense.

MIKE CANALES CAREER HISTORY

2016: Utah State – Assistant Head Coach/RBs/TEs

2015, 2010: North Texas – Interim Head Coach

2010-15: North Texas – Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/QBs

2009: South Florida – Offensive Coordinator/QBs

2007-08: South Florida – Passing Game Coordinator/WRs

2006: Arizona – Co-Offensive Coordinator/QBs

2004-05: Arizona – Offensive Coordinator/QBs

2003: New York Jets – Wide Receivers

2001-02: North Carolina State – Passing Game Coordinator/QBs

1996-00: South Florida – Offensive Coordinator/QBs

1995: Pacific – Quarterbacks

1987-94: Snow College – Offensive Coordinator/QBs

1985-86: BYU – Graduate Assistant/QBs

