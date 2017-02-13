'Mindset' is key for Vols in rematch against No. 13 Kentucky

Jan 24, 2017; Knoxville, TN; Tennessee Volunteers forward Kyle Alexander (11) takes a shot over Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee defeated Kentucky 82-80. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bryan Lynn, Bryan Lynn)

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee basketball team will travel to Lexington, KY for a Valentine’s Day rematch with the Wildcats.

Kentucky's elite talent and the bright lights of a nationally televised game were no match for the Vols in Knoxville just a few weeks ago.

They won their first meeting by a mere bucket on their home court, 82-80.

The scenarios between the two games are different though. The first time around, Tennessee was coming off a solid home win over Mississippi State and remained at home to host Kentucky.

Tomorrow, the Vols head to Rupp Arena coming off a tough 1-point loss to Georgia

"It's a different game," said Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes. "Our mindset's really important, how we're going to be able to get on to the next one. That's why I've told our players right now, win or lose you have to let them go this time of year."

Even though Tennessee fell to Georgia, Grant William had an impressive performance for the second week in a row. He garnered SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors after posting wee long averages of 24 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. Williams is now on track to record the second-most blocks in a season in program history.

Tipoff at Rupp Arena is set for 7 p.m. on Tues, Feb. 14th.

(© 2017 WBIR)