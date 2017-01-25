Cubs bringing World Series trophy to Smokies Stadium

Current Chicago Cubs and former Tennessee Smokies infielder Javier Baez holds the World Series trophy at the team's victory parade on Nov. 4, 2016. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

KODAK - The Chicago Cubs are bringing the 2016 World Series trophy to Smokies Stadium next month.

The Commissioner’s Trophy will be displayed at the stadium on Feb. 2 from 1:30-3 p.m. ET.

Fans will have an opportunity to have their picture taken with the trophy for a $10 donation to the Smokies designated fire relief organization.

The first 500 fans will receive a wristband to ensure their ability to see the trophy.

Concessions and World Series merchandise will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds donated to wildfire relief as well.

The Smokies are the AA affiliate for the Chicago Cubs. In November, the Cubs won their title since 1908 in an 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the World Series.

The trophy will appear in Des Moines, Iowa, the home of the Iowa Cubs on Feb. 1. The Iowa Cubs are the organization’s AAA affiliate.

