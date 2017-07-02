Nats, Yankees, Astros dominate All-Star Game rosters; Bryant on final ballot

Aaron Judge leads the AL in batting average (.327), home runs (27) and RBI (55). (Photo: Mike Dinovo, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Custom)

Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters will feature five players apiece from the Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees, with three Nationals and three Astros earning starting nods.

Ryan Zimmerman, Daniel Murphy and top overall vote-getter Bryce Harper will start for the NL, while Astros Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and George Springer will control the middle of the field for the American League. Nationals aces Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg were also selected.

Transcendent rookie slugger Aaron Judge - the top American League vote-getter and current Triple Crown leader - heads a list of five Yankees selected.

While 64 players were selected Sunday, there's still plenty in flux before the July 11 game at Miami's Marlins Park. Here are the starters and reserves named Sunday:

American League starters

C – Salvador Perez, Royals

Know this: Perez is the only catcher in the AL qualified for a batting title. He is on pace to have the most RBI by a catcher since Victor Martinez had 103 in 2014.

1B – Justin Smoak, Blue Jays

Know this: Smoak has the highest OPS of any first baseman in the AL (.964), with 22 home runs and 52 RBI to go with it.

2B – Jose Altuve, Astros

Know this: With a .398 on-base percentage, Altuve gets on base more than any second baseman in the majors.

3B - Jose Ramirez, Indians

Know this: Ramirez’s 99 hits lead all AL third basemen, as does his OPS of .963.

SS – Carlos Correa, Astros

Know this: Correa’s 58 RBI put him on pace to have the most RBI by a shortstop since 2005.

OF – Aaron Judge, Yankees

Know this: Judge is on pace to finish with the most homers for a rookie in the history of the majors. And given Judge’s 495-foot blast on June 11, let’s just hope his name is on the roster for the Home Run Derby too.

OF – Mike Trout, Angels

Know this: Trout hasn’t played a game since April 28 and he still leads the Angels with 16 home runs and an OPS of 1.203.

OF – George Springer, Astros

Know this: With 64 runs and 24 home runs, the only reason Springer isn’t leading AL outfielders in those categories is because Judge is having an unprecedented rookie season.

DH – Corey Dickerson, Rays

Know this: Dickerson blows away designated hitters with an OPS of .925 and leads the group with 60 runs as well.

AL reserves

C: Gary Sanchez, Yankees

Know this: Sanchez’s .904 OPS is good enough to even surpass Salvador Perez.

1B: Yonder Alonso, Athletics

Know this: Alonso leads his position with a .374 on-base percentage and sits in the top10 for home runs, runs, RBI and batting average.

2B: Starlin Castro, Yankees

Know this: Castro is second behind only Altuve among second baseman with a .313 batting average and 52 runs.

2B: Jonathan Schoop, Orioles

Know this: Schoop is the Orioles’ sole representative, but his .538 slugging percentage is highest among AL second basemen.

3B: Miguel Sano, Twins

Know this: Sano leads AL third basemen with 58 RBI and creates 6.99 runs per 27 outs.

SS: Francisco Lindor, Indians

Know this: Lindor has more extra-base hits than any other AL shortstop, and his 14 home runs trail only Correa.

OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox

Know this: No outfielder in the majors strikes out less than Betts, and he boasts the most hits among AL outfielders too.

OF: Avisail Garcia, White Sox

Know this: Garcia’s 92 hits are tied with Betts for most among their position group, plus his .318 batting average trails only Judge.

OF: Michael Brantley, Indians

Know this: After missing nearly the entire 2016 season because of injury, Brantley has returned with a .303 batting average through the first half — a mark that is fourth best among AL outfielders.

DH: Nelson Cruz, Mariners

Know this: Cruz’s 59 RBI are the most among DHs.

AL starting pitchers

LH: Chris Sale, Red Sox

Know this: Sale leads all pitchers with 12.38 strikeouts per nine innings and has a 0.80 defense-independent pitching ratio.

LH: Dallas Keuchel, Astros

Know this: In between fighting nagging neck injury, he's gone 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA.

LH: Jason Vargas, Royals

Know this: Vargas has ridden an AL-low 2.22 ERA to the first All-Star selection of his career.

RH: Luis Severino, Yankees

Know this: Severino is on pace to finish with 231 strikeouts, which would be the third-most among any Yankees pitcher in franchise history for a single season.

RH: Yu Darvish, Rangers

Know this: He might only have a .500 record, but Darvish is third in the AL with 115 strikeouts.

RH: Michael Fulmer, Tigers

Know this: Fulmer is the Tigers’ only representative and has surrendered just four home runs through the first half — the lowest total among AL starters.

RH: Ervin Santana, Twins

Know this: Precision performance (1.09 WHIP) over 111 1/3 innings, second to Sale in the AL.

RH: Corey Kluber, Indians

Know this: Kluber trails only Sale with 11.76 strikeouts per nine innings, and has walked 20 batters this season.

RH: Lance McCullers Jr., Astros

Know this: McCullers has surrendered just six homers this year and has the third-lowest ERA behind just Vargas and Sale.

AL relievers

RH: Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox

Know this: Kimbrel has the highest strikeout percentage of any reliever in the majors (50.8).

RH: Dellin Betances

Know this: Before allowing six runs through his last two appearances, Betances boasted a 1.09 ERA with 47 strikeouts.

LH: Andrew Miller, Indians

Know this: Miller is third among all relievers this season with 65 strikeouts and has walked 10 batters in 421/3 innings.

Final vote: Elvis Andrus, Rangers; Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox; Didi Gregorious, Yankees; Mike Moustakas, Royals; Logan Morrison, Rays

National League starters

C – Buster Posey, Giants

Know this: No player in the NL has a higher batting average than Posey’s mark of .339.

1B – Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals

Know this: Zimmerman’s .335 batting average is second in the NL, plus he is tied for first among the position group with 93 hits.

2B – Daniel Murphy, Nationals

Know this: Murphy leads NL second basemen across the board with a .334 batting average, 55 RBI and 14 homers.

3B – Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Know this: Arenado leads all NL third basemen with 98 hits, and is in the top five for home runs, RBI and OPS.

SS – Zack Cozart, Reds

Know this: He will receive a donkey from teammate Joey Votto for earning an All-Star nod.

OF – Bryce Harper, Nationals

Know this: Harper’s .997 OPS leads NL outfielders.

OF – Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

Know this: Blackmon leads the majors with 106 hits, plus he boasts 58 RBI batting primarily from the leadoff spot.

OF – Marcell Ozuna, Marlins

Know this: Ozuna leads NL outfielders with 59 RBI and barely trails Blackmon with 97 hits.

NL reserves

C – Yadier Molina, Cardinals

Know this: Eighth All-Star appearance in last nine seasons.

1B - Joey Votto, Reds

Know this: .428 on-base mark leads to first All-Star appearance since 2013 - when he led NL with .435 OBP

1B - Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks

Know this: Fifth consecutive All-Star nod; has boosted slugging from .489 to .588.

2B - D.J. LeMahieu, Rockies

Know this: Defending NL batting champ on pace for career-best 73 RBI.

2B - Josh Harrison, Pirates

Know this: Versatile talent makes first All-Star appearance since 2014.

3B - Jake Lamb, Diamondbacks

Know this: Lifetime .806 OPS in nearly 1,500 plate appearances.

SS - Corey Seager, Dodgers

Know this: A lifetime .381 OBP for 23-year-old two-time All-Star.

OF - Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

Know this: No rookie has produced more multi-homer games.

OF - Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins

Know this: You best believe he wants to defend Derby title in home yard.

OF - Michael Conforto, Mets

Know this: Yep, another on-base machine - .405 this year - younger than 25.

OF - Ender Inciarte, Braves

Know this: A .307/.353./.406 line should garner him MVP votes, too.

NL starting pitchers

RH Max Scherzer, Nationals

Know this: Entered Sunday with NL-best 2.06 ERA and 151 strikeouts. Shoo-in to start game.

LH Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

Know this: Already given up career-high 17 homers - but still has a 0.91 walks and hits per inning.

LH Robbie Ray, Diamondbacks

Know this: Striking out nearly 12 batters per nine innings.

RH Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks

Know this: On track for first 20-win season in decorated career.

RH Carlos Martinez, Cardinals

Know this: Second All-Star appearance at 25 years old.

RH Stephen Strasburg, Nationals

Know this: Has struck out at least 10 in five of 16 starts.

NL relievers

RH Kenley Jansen, Dodgers

Know this: Fifty three strikeouts, and one walk.

RH Wade Davis, Cubs

Know this: He’s the lone Cub representative, and now an All-Star in both leagues.

RH Greg Holland, Rockies

Know this: Holland leads the majors with 26 saves and boasts a 1.48 ERA.

LH Brad Hand, Padres

Know this: Two saves and 13 holds for the most reliable Padre.

RH Corey Knebel, Brewers

Know this: Has struck out 68 batters in 39 2/3 innings.

RH Pat Neshek, Phillies

Know this: Neshek maintains a stunning 0.87 WHIP and should be a prime trade chip.

Final vote: Justin Bour, Marlins; Kris Bryant, Cubs; Anthony Rendon, Nationals; Mark Reynolds, Rockies; Justin Turner, Dodgers.

