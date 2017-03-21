Battle at Bristol nominated for sports event of the year

Pregame festivites at the Bristol Motor Speedway before the Battle at Bristol. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

The Sports Business Journal nominated the Battle at Bristol as its best sports event of the year.

The nominees announced Monday also included the Copa America Centenario Knockout Round, the Indianapolis 500, the Ryder Cup, the World Series and the World Cup of Hockey for best sports event.

The University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech broke the attendance record for a college football game with 156,990 fans at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 10, 2016. UT won the game 45-24.

The publication also nominated Virginia Tech Athletics Director Whit Babcock as its athletic director of the year.

Go to Sports Business Journal’s website for a full list of nominees.

Photo Gallery: Photos from the game action at the Battle at Bristol

© 2017 WBIR.COM