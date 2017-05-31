Chad Finchum to make NASCAR Xfinity Series debut

Chad Finchum will drive the no. 40 Chevrolet Camaro in NASCAR's Xfinity Series at the Monster Mile on Saturday. (Photo: Custom)

Knoxville racer Chad Finchum will achieve a career milestone this week as he makes his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Dover International Speedway in the One Main Financial 200.

Finchum, a member of Team McClure Inc, will drive the number 40 car sponsored by Overstock Mercantile. The opportunity comes courtesy of Eric McClure, a co-owner of Team McClure and a mentor to Finchum.

"I am excited to introduce the NASCAR Xfinity Series to Chad as a driver and to Overstock Mercantile as a sponsor," says McClure. "I wish nothing but the best for Chad as he makes his first start, and for all the great things that lie ahead of him."

Although he's found success at every level thus far (over 1,000 wins across multiple racing series), Saturday will find Finchum in very new territory.

"This is the first time I've ever raced at a level this high, driving a car with this much power and weight," said Finchum.

Referred to as the "Monster Mile," Dover is a one mile track that seats around 95,000 people. Something that should comfort Chad in this new series is the Speedway itself. In his two races at Dover in NASCAR's K&N Pro series, he's performed well both times.

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity. Hopefully we can run well, keep the car in once piece, have a good finish, and get more races," says Finchum.

Chad admits he wouldn't be where he is today without his family.

"They've been there from day one and I don't ever foresee racing without them. It means just as much for them to see me get to this point as it does for me," says Finchum.

Both practices will take place on Friday, with qualifying on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m.

The race will air on Fox Sports 1 this Saturday, June 3, at 1:00 p.m.

