Music City Bowl Vol Walk

Watch the Vols walk around Nissan Stadium as they prepare to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Music City Bowl.

WBIR 4:06 PM. EST December 30, 2016

The final Vol Walk of the season at Nissan Stadium before the Music City Bowl.

The Vol Walk began with the Alabama game in 1990 and has been a tradition every home game since and Tennessee has even brought it to bowl games and the Battle at Bristol.

Last home Vol Walk for Tennessee's seniors

Live Updates: Vols vs Cornhuskers

