Music City Bowl Vol Walk

Dec 30, 2016; Nashville , TN, USA; Fans wait outside Nissan Stadium prior to the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The final Vol Walk of the season at Nissan Stadium before the Music City Bowl.

The Vol Walk began with the Alabama game in 1990 and has been a tradition every home game since and Tennessee has even brought it to bowl games and the Battle at Bristol.