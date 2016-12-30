Close Music City Bowl Vol Walk Watch the Vols walk around Nissan Stadium as they prepare to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Music City Bowl. WBIR 4:06 PM. EST December 30, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The final Vol Walk of the season at Nissan Stadium before the Music City Bowl.The Vol Walk began with the Alabama game in 1990 and has been a tradition every home game since and Tennessee has even brought it to bowl games and the Battle at Bristol. WBIR Last home Vol Walk for Tennessee's seniors WBIR Live Updates: Vols vs Cornhuskers CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS RAW: Gatlinburg sky lift assessing damage after wildfires Homegrown: Kelsea Ballerini Tips to avoid the holiday gains Joel Silverberg remembers Jeff Jacoby Maintaining Your Weight During the Holidays Getting ready for round two of Cyber Monday Family loses home while supporting Sevier County victims Arrowmont school feeds those in need TBI investigates shooting in Monroe County First responders lose home More Stories Halftime: Vols 21, Nebraska 7 Dec 30, 2016, 5:20 p.m. Live Updates: Vols vs Cornhuskers Dec 30, 2016, 3:11 p.m. New midway attractions company selected by Greene… Dec 30, 2016, 4:21 p.m.
