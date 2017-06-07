WWE legend Ric Flair says he hurt his hand while fighting a Golden State Warriors fan

SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 05: Professional Wrestling legend Ric Flair poses for a photo during Emerald City Comic Con at Washington State Convention Center on March 5, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images) (Photo: Mat Hayward, 2017 Mat Hayward)

It appears that Ric Flair is still wrestling.

Well, sort of.

The WWE legend and Cleveland Cavaliers fan had an interesting Instagram post the other day, in which he claimed he injured his right hand while fighting a Golden State Warriors fan.

He also said he'll be in Cleveland tonight for Game 3.

One Warrior Fan down! Left hand still good...Be in the Land on Wednesday! Rihanna, Move over and Let the Naitch show you how it is done! No Pain No Gain! Lets do it Cavs.....WOOOOO! @cavs A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

It's unclear if he was joking or not, though a video posted later that day shows Flair still wearing a cast.

We aren't condoning violence, but we do appreciate having Nature Boy on our side.

