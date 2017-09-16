WATCH: Florida beats Tennessee on Hail Mary as time expires

Florida Gators linebacker David Reese celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Tennessee Volunteers Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Photo by Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Custom)

Florida head coach Jim McElwain is thanking his lucky stars that the Gators walked away with a 26-20 win over the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

After taking a 20-10 4th quarter lead in a game where the offense was hard to come by, Florida gave up 10 quick points and it looked like we were headed for overtime.

The worst part of Florida's last possession was when QB Feleipe Franks was taken down short of a 1st down with more than 30 seconds left on the clock. Despite holding two timeouts, Coach McElwain didn't call one. The clock kept running and by the time the Gators called time out after gaining a first down on a run, there was only nine seconds left on the clock.

The finger-pointing had already begun. The fans were booing. The Vols were getting ready for overtime. There was really only time for one more good play.

Thankfully, the Gators made it count. Franks heaved a Hail Mary down the field as time expired and the ball fell perfectly into the hands of WR Tyrie Cleveland for the touchdown and the win.

