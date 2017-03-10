Selection Sunday 2017: Info, times, TV schedule

A detail of a NCAA logo decal is seen at center court. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2010 Getty Images)

Everything you need to know about Selection Sunday 2017, the official start of March Madness.

WHEN: Sunday, March 12, 2017, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH: CBS or streaming live on NCAA.com

Host Greg Gumbel will be joined by analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City, with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith providing commentary from Turner Studios in Atlanta.

After the teams are announced and the bracket is set, madness will follow. Turner will air 43 game telecasts across its three networks (TBS, TNT and truTV) while CBS will broadcast the other 24 games, including the national championship, Final Four, Elite 8, Sweet 16 and some first- and second-round action.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE & LOCATIONS:

First Four: March 14-15, Dayton, Ohio

First and Second Rounds:

March 16, 18: Buffalo; Milwaukee; Orlando; Salt Lake City.

March 17, 19: Greenville, S.C.; Indianapolis; Tulsa; Sacramento.

Midwest Regional:

March 23, 25: Kansas City, Mo.

West Regional:

March 23, 25: San Jose.

South Regional:

March 24, 26: Memphis.

East Regional:

March 24, 26: New York.

Final Four:

April 1, 3: Phoenix.

