Social media reaction to the first two rounds of the 2017 NCAA Tournament

The Sweet 16 matchups are set after plenty of upsets in the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

While many people’s brackets are busted, the social media reaction was spot on from this weekend’s action.

Sweet 16: Head-to-head matchups

There are no perfect brackets remaining in the ESPN Tournament Challenge — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 19, 2017

There were 18.8 million brackets filled out for Tournament Challenge.



Only 18 of them – 0.000096%! – have every Sweet 16 team right. pic.twitter.com/SN6FpdyBzj — ESPN (@espn) March 20, 2017

The Sweet 16 is set pic.twitter.com/8U6CTkcIzO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 20, 2017

How alpha is John Beilein? Dude packed a super soaker because he expected this. Bet he packs scissors for the next trip. pic.twitter.com/5hTLS4RRmb — Big Ten Geek (@bigtengeek) March 19, 2017

I hope we all find something we love as much as this kid loves Northwestern basketball. pic.twitter.com/QrB9P6wru6 — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 18, 2017

Oregon Ducks marching to the Sweet 16 like ... #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/XqjhQs1WqB — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 20, 2017

How South Carolina fans feel after knocking off Duke. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/nA6fIT5ol7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 20, 2017

Coach K got out coached by a dude who was dressed like the Brady Bunch's dad. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 20, 2017

Looks like Grayson Allen and Duke got...tripped up #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/qL1zDcFp49 — Zach Andrews (@zandrews4) March 20, 2017

This UNC fan holding a South Carolina towel as they play Duke is why college basketball is the best. pic.twitter.com/kdtrUreSLE — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2017

The Sweet 16 Dance has a little bit of everything. pic.twitter.com/hYDlUtgN61 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2017

Conference Scoreboard: Power conferences get 3 teams each in Sweet 16 -- except ACC. #MarchMadness @oskargarcia https://t.co/sa3EwedshG pic.twitter.com/fMultsVjo0 — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) March 20, 2017

The ACC is clearly the best conference in college basketball. The unbiased media said so. pic.twitter.com/CyewfZ2zkD — Quinton's Bar & Deli (@quintonsku) March 20, 2017

Damn shame for Wichita State. The Committee denied us all these games in the second weekend. A poorly seeded tourney. Bummer. — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 19, 2017

I bashed SEC basketball as much as anybody this year. I'll hush up now. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) March 20, 2017

Lynn Marshall was asked to leave after she started loudly cursing. https://t.co/8YjsvpTc81 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 20, 2017

Nike will have 12 Sweet 16 teams. A Nike team has won 14 of the last 16 NCAA men's basketball titles. pic.twitter.com/aGM1sXwNa2 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 20, 2017

Most followed college basketball players on Twitter:



1. @GraysonJAllen, 160K



2. Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_), 100K



3. @NIGEL_HAYES, 95K — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 20, 2017

College basketball has either bored this photographer to sleep or outright killed him (via @KyleTucker_SEC) pic.twitter.com/xn6aOjVxVO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 19, 2017

my favorite thing about college basketball is the 180 second shot clock — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 19, 2017

