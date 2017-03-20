WBIR
Close

Social media reaction to the first two rounds of the 2017 NCAA Tournament

Mark Bergin, WBIR 7:15 AM. EDT March 20, 2017

The Sweet 16 matchups are set after plenty of upsets in the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

While many people’s brackets are busted, the social media reaction was spot on from this weekend’s action.

Sweet 16: Head-to-head matchups

Mobile App Users: Click here to view this story

© 2017 WBIR.COM

WBIR

2017 NCAA tournament bracket revealed

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories