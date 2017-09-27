Need to know: Tennessee vs. Georgia at Neyland Stadium

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) catches a game winning touchdown pass in front of Georgia Bulldogs safety Dominick Sanders (24) on the last play of the game during the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium on Oct. 1, 2016. (Photo: Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

KNOXVILLE - After a heartbreaking loss to Florida and a lackluster victory over UMass, the Vols need a big win over the Georgia Bulldogs in Neyland Stadium this weekend!

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. The game, which is sold out, will be televised on CBS.

If history is an indicator, this should be an amazing SEC showdown. In the last four years, the Vols have gone 2-2 against Georgia, with each game decided by one score. In 2015, the last time the game was played in Neyland Stadium, Tennessee snapped a five-game losing streak to the Bulldogs with a 38-31 victory. Last year, Tennessee won in thrilling fashion with a Hail Mary pass from Josh Dobbs to Jauan Jennings in the end zone with time expiring.

The team will be wearing its Smokey grey uniforms for the game, and the fans will Checker Neyland, by alternating wearing orange and white, depending on which section they are sitting in. If you are going to the game, click here to find out what color to wear.

SEC Nation will make its fifth trip to Rocky Top on Saturday, with hosts Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears, Tim Tebow and Paul Finebaum talking shop live from Ayres Hall from10 a.m. to noon.

Gameday Activities

Volunteer Village offers pregame festivities for fans of all ages beginning at noon. Located in the Humanities Plaza, Volunteer Village features pregame appearances from Smokey, Junior Smokey, cheerleaders and UT’s dance team.

The Vol Walk will start at 1:15 at Torchbearer Plaza on Volunteer Boulevard as the members of the football team proceed down Peyton Manning Pass to the stadium.

The Pride of the Southland Band will begin marching at 1:50. The band marches up Volunteer Boulevard past Peyton Manning Pass and crosses the new Pedestrian Bridge before turning onto Middle Drive and then onto Phillip Fulmer Way, stopping to "Salute the Hill" before marching into the stadium through Gate 21.

The Vol Network's Kickoff Call-In Show, hosted by Bob Kesling and Tim Priest, begins 90 minutes before kickoff and airs on the Vol Radio Network. You can watch the broadcast live from the Gate 21 Plaza at the northwest corner of Phillip Fulmer Way and Andy Holt Boulevard, or participate by called 1 (800) 688-8657.





Stadium Security

UT implemented a bag policy last season that fans should be prepared for.

Only one clear plastic bag, no larger than twelve inches by six inches by twelve inches, or a one-gallon clear resealable plastic storage bag will be allowed. Fans can also carry a small clutch purse, not larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Those bags are still subject to search at the gates, but UT hopes this will make getting into the stadium a little quicker.

Other prohibited items:

Alcoholic beverages, cans, bottles, and coolers

Outside food, snacks, and beverages

Radios without headphones

Open umbrellas

Video cameras, professional cameras, or cameras with detachable lenses

Stadium seats with arms or pockets

Weapons of any kind, including pocket knives

Selfie sticks

Artificial noisemakers

What is allowed, with restrictions:

Cushions or seats without arms or pockets

Small bags with medically necessary items, subject to search (Note: Diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children must be carried in a clear bag.)

Small cameras, cell phones, and binoculars

Get more info on what's allowed in Neyland Stadium here.





Parking and Traffic

Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Only fans with permits can park on campus. UT encourages others to use KAT shuttle buses from the Old City, the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and Krutch Park, near Market Square in downtown Knoxville and Farragut High School. A free shuttle is available at the Ag campus.

Phillip Fulmer Way will close to through traffic from Middle Drive to Tee Martin Drive three hours before kickoff.

New this season, Peyton Manning Pass will also close three hours before kickoff, which will create some changes for people parking in that area. C20 permit holders must arrive before the road closure to be able to park. Lot 9 and 9B permit holders will have to enter via Cumberland Avenue to Phillip Fulmer Way if arriving after the road closure.

Fans with parking permits for Staff Lots 4 and 5 must enter Phillip Fulmer Way via Lake Loudoun Boulevard. Those with permits for Staff Lots 9 and 30A must enter Phillip Fulmer Way either from Cumberland Avenue or from Peyton Manning Pass.

Thirty minutes before kickoff, the remainder of Phillip Fulmer Way as well as Peyton Manning Pass, Middle and Lower Drives and Estabrook Drive will close to vehicles. For an interactive campus map, visit here.

The latest information on campus construction can be found here., and more parking information is available here.

Fans are encouraged to follow @UTGameday on Twitter or visit UTSports.com/gameday for the latest updates on traffic, weather, gate information and gameday events.

