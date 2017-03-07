WBIR
Close

Arian Foster tweets about fighting a wolf in one-on-one combat

Mark Bergin, WBIR 1:06 PM. EST March 07, 2017

Former NFL running back Arian Foster seems like he’s enjoying retirement.

Foster, who played for the Tennessee Volunteers, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins,  tweeted he thinks he could beat a wolf in one-on-one combat. He retired after an eight-year professional career in October.

On Sunday, Foster tweeted he wanted to go camping. However, Foster said he feared wildlife.

Here’s a look at Foster’s Twitter exchange about fighting a wolf:

Mobile App Users: Click here

 

Foster tweeted Monday afternoon he’s done talking about fighting a wolf for now.

(© 2017 WBIR)

WBIR

Former Vol Arian Foster retires from NFL, cites 'bittersweet taste'

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories