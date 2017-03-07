Arian Foster tweets about fighting a wolf in one-on-one combat

Former NFL running back Arian Foster and a wolf (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock Photos)

Former NFL running back Arian Foster seems like he’s enjoying retirement.

Foster, who played for the Tennessee Volunteers, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins, tweeted he thinks he could beat a wolf in one-on-one combat. He retired after an eight-year professional career in October.

On Sunday, Foster tweeted he wanted to go camping. However, Foster said he feared wildlife.

Here’s a look at Foster’s Twitter exchange about fighting a wolf:

i honestly think i can get a wolf 1 on 1 tho. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

@ArianFoster You could take down a wolf? wow. You'd be dead within 10 mins — Beefer Sutherland (@ElectrikOne) March 5, 2017

i'm 230, wolfs are what, 180-200 tops? he has no thumbs. if i control his neck he's dunzo. https://t.co/j9vf2knwqI — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

wolves don't scare me like that cuz in my neighborhood was a bunch of loose enraged pits. if he alone i think i can get him. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

@ArianFoster Wolves bite so hard that all they have to do is get a hold of one part of you. Would tear you apart. — Beefer Sutherland (@ElectrikOne) March 5, 2017

how he gon bite w half a jaw? https://t.co/i5prSDynUd — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

@ArianFoster but wolves hunt in packs! — SrErik (@SrErik) March 5, 2017

none of them have thumbs. https://t.co/zoyE5MhGWH — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

@ArianFoster I feel like you are giving opposable thumbs too much credit. Didn't you see "The Grey"? Wolves are nature's Wu-Tang clan. — JoeBWanKenobi (@JoeBWanKenobi) March 5, 2017

thumbs means i can grab him .he can't grab me. all he has is a mouth. grab his neck he can't bite. https://t.co/5s61cihKVb — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

plus i have the advantage of honking about this wolf. like i'm prepared. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

if we run into each other in my head "oh yea it's on, wolf". he's jus like "what is this aggressive species threatening me." — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

i've studied the wolf. he can't read. i know his weaknesses. plus the thumb thing. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

@ArianFoster This has been debated before and those who know, say a man has no chance vs a wild wolf. 90% of twitter would die. — Beefer Sutherland (@ElectrikOne) March 5, 2017

@ArianFoster Again. He will claw an artery open or claw your face off. Then you go to grab your arm and he chews your face off. Lose/Lose. — (not) Terry Collins (@MetsFakeSkipper) March 5, 2017

bro you think a wolf knows where my artery is? all the sudden i'm fighting a wolf that knows biology? https://t.co/0rKRorDSaw — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

"what about his teeth? and claws?" this ain't a video game. one hit and i'm done. it's a fight. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

if he bites me his main weapon is immobilized. then becomes vulnerable. this is why thumbs are so important. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

@ArianFoster a Wolf can take down a full grown elk - you don't stand a chanfe — The Wolf (@Wolfenhaus) March 5, 2017

elks don't have websites, aggression, arms or thumbs. just a walking meal. https://t.co/6L7K0pYdBE — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

@ArianFoster only problem bro.. is that a wolf bites at 1200 pounds of pressure. Broken arm eliminates use of thumbs lol — Mike Collins (@texasharleyman) March 5, 2017

THUMB*. i still have a whole other arm (my right one cuz i use non dominant one to shield). i'm just smarter than the wolf. advg: me. https://t.co/5eqoF1uVf1 — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

@ArianFoster lol - they have huge racks of antlers and they weigh 850 pounds - they'd kick your butt too. — The Wolf (@Wolfenhaus) March 5, 2017

@ArianFoster a wolf also hasn't had groin, hamstring, and knee injuries in the last 6 years 👀 Advantage: Wolf — Ryan Rodriguez (@FrijoleForever) March 5, 2017

@FrijoleForever @ArianFoster how do you know the wolf doesnt have injuries — Dobbs/Kamara 2020 (@BigOrangeHill) March 5, 2017

i think we think of wolves as these vicious aggressors become of stories thru the years. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

@ArianFoster tigers & bears also don't have thumbs. Fight one of them too — BLEW 25 point lead (@BreydonLewis) March 5, 2017

you think a wolf and lion or bear is the same? smh https://t.co/CsyiuE7pOR — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

@ArianFoster My friends and I are in a heated debate about this now, thanks. I've got you winning easily. — Sam Butler (@_sam_butler) March 5, 2017

show me how the wolf in time of conflict analyzes exactly what part of the body is the weakest, determines how its the weakest, then attacks — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

@ArianFoster cuz.. need you to discuss your wolf fighting strategy on my show.. I think the world deserves to hear it — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 5, 2017

You're gonna want 2 hear the rest of this convo w/ @ArianFoster about fighting a wolf.. new podcast coming in hot tomorrow morning #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/9HegMHCNAc — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 7, 2017

@ArianFoster How does a momma cat or dog know to pick up its young by the scruff of their neck? I'm pretty sure it's instinct. — Joshua Sebold (@woolygoatbeast) March 5, 2017

so if a wolf bites my arm, he'll let go cuz "that's not the weakest part"? https://t.co/WJoZ0gjduO — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

You couldn't out-run Kam Chancellor last year.. but you gunna beat up a wolf? GOT IT👍🏾 https://t.co/y1lbTMNout — Russell WESbrook (@SPORTS_Guru88) March 5, 2017

@ArianFoster what did the 🐺 do to you bruh? — Alex (@diaz303) March 5, 2017

don't want any trouble. just sayin in the event that there's a one on one. i'm winning. https://t.co/rhw5hG6eUj — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

. @ArianFoster how you think you'd fair against cuz right here? pic.twitter.com/cr295A681D — Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) March 5, 2017

that's a tiger. i have no chance. https://t.co/9zEKI3BzRu — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

The people have spoken and they think Arian Foster can take a wolf 1-on-1. pic.twitter.com/dHqhTrsc9j — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 6, 2017

This is exactly what a wolf knows..... Natural instincts on how to kill prey! https://t.co/np8UjXLfWn — Derrick Hosselton (@TheeHoss5) March 5, 2017

but he don't kno that i kno. gives me the upper hand. https://t.co/OmdPRxvO5v — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

Arian Foster has been thinking about a lot this offseason. pic.twitter.com/VNMWftenIf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 5, 2017

lol slow news day, man https://t.co/URaohU5W8g — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 6, 2017

it's fascinating how fascinating this wolf thing has become. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 6, 2017

People often confuse wolves with dogs because they look similar. A wolfs bite is 5 times stronger than a pit bull. Wolves eat dogs. https://t.co/yr6CTqyCS0 — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) March 6, 2017

not every wolf. i think we take the strongest wolves ever then give the rest of all wolfville those attributes. there's a spectrum. https://t.co/oTBPvnOea0 — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 6, 2017

@ArianFoster areas with increased blood flow send off different heat/sound signatures. Their advanced senses can tell — Driggins (@driggsboson) March 6, 2017

now i'm fighting an infrared detecting wolf smh https://t.co/3qBwW5alr1 — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 6, 2017

Gere you go, @ArianFoster.



If this guy can do it, you can.https://t.co/EIXZUrhsn4 — Jake (@BibleReloaded) March 6, 2017

Foster tweeted Monday afternoon he’s done talking about fighting a wolf for now.

