Cordarrelle Patterson signs with the Oakland Raiders

Former Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has signed with the Oakland Raiders.
Patterson, 25, signed a two-year deal that he can void to one, according to USA TODAY’s Tom Pelissero.
Patterson became the second free agent to sign with the Raiders on Monday. Offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse finalized his deal earlier in the day.
The two-time Pro Bowl return man (2013 and 2016) has spent the past four seasons with Minnesota. The club drafted Patterson with the 29th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.
Patterson totaled 22 starts with Minnesota tallying 132 receptions for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns. Patterson also has five career kickoff return touchdowns.
A native of Rock Hill, S.C., Patterson played at the University of Tennessee in 2012 after transferring from Hutchinson Community College.
