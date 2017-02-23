Josh Dobbs to participate in Jon Gruden's ‘QB Camp' series

Joshua Dobbs drops back to pass at the 2017 Senior Bowl. (Photo: Glenn Andrews, USA TODAY Sports)

ORLANDO - Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs will participate in Jon Gruden’s “QB Camp” series.

Dobbs, 22, is among seven quarterbacks participating in the series’ eighth year.

“Dobbs is a dual threat. He’s from a no-huddle offense. He can really create plays with his legs,” Gruden said in an ESPN release. “He played some of his best football when the team was behind and when the game was on the line. He brought the Volunteers back to win from double-digit deficits more than any guy in the country.

"He’s a great kid, very intelligent, and I think he caught peoples’ attention at the Senior Bowl.”

Photo Gallery: Joshua Dobbs participates at the Senior Bowl

Other participants in Gruden's camp this year include Clemson quarterback and two-time Heisman finalist Deshaun Watson, Miami’s (Fla.) Brad Kaaya, Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer, Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes, North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky and Pittsburgh's Nathan Peterman.

Peterman began his collegiate career at Tennessee, where he appeared in nine games from 2013-2014. He was a two-year starter at Pittsburg from 2015-2016.

“Coach (Pat) Narduzzi at Pitt recruited Kirk Cousins to Michigan State and I heard he compares Peterman to Cousins. He’s a pocket-passer,” Gruden said in the release. “They run a very creative offense at Pitt and this is the one guy who beat Clemson – and they did it on the road.

“He’s one of the most improved quarterbacks in the country this year.”

Gruden will welcome the seven quarterbacks to ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. He spends time with each prospect in the film room and on the field.

Excerpts of the “QB Camp” visits are featured on “SportsCenter,” “NFL Live” and other ESPN shows.

Gruden spoke to Tennessee players prior to the team's Outback Bowl game against Northwestern on New Year's Day 2016. UT reached out to Gruden in 2012 when the football team needed a new head coach after Derek Dooley was fired.

Dobbs, who finished his UT career with a 23-12 record as a starting quarterback, is one of six Vols players invited to the 2017 NFL Combine.

The NFL Combine is scheduled for Feb. 28 through March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Dobbs will also have the chance to showcase his abilities at UT’s Pro Day, which is set for March 31.

Related: NFL-bound Joshua Dobbs writes goodbye letter to Tennessee

The 2017 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Philadelphia. It marks the annual event’s third different venue over a four-year period.

Fifty quarterbacks, including 15 current NFL starters, have participated in “QB Camp.” Notable players include Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson, former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck, 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton, two-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr and 2016 NFL offensive rookie of the year Dak Prescott.

New episodes of “QB Camp” start April 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. A compilation of the best of Gruden’s 2017 series airs on ESPN on April 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

Go to ESPN Media Zone’s website for more information.

(© 2017 WBIR)