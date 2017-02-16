Six Tennessee Volunteers invited to the 2017 NFL Combine

Linebacker Eric Striker of Oklahoma runs the 40-yard dash during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Feb. 28, 2016. (Photo: Joe Robbins, Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS - Six Tennessee Volunteers received invites to the 2017 NFL Combine.

The NFL invited Tennessee defensive lineman Derek Barnett, quarterback Joshua Dobbs, running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Josh Malone, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and defensive back Cameron Sutton to participate.

Former Vols running back Jalen Hurd was not among the listed combine participants.

Tennessee hasn’t had a player drafted since 2014. Prior to the 2015 NFL Draft, the last time the Vols didn’t have a player drafted was in 1963.

UT was the only SEC school without a player drafted in 2016, and one of two schools in the conference without a player drafted in 2015.

The Southeastern Conference had 66 prospects invited to this year’s combine, which is the most of any conference. The Atlantic Coast Conference had 60 prospects invited, and the Big Ten had 51.

NFL combine participants:

SEC- 66

ACC-60

B1G- 51

Pac12- 47

Big12- 18 — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) February 13, 2017

NFL.com has 320 participants listed for this year's combine.

Here’s a look at the other SEC teams with players headed to the combine:

Alabama: Defensive end Jonathan Allen, linebacker Ryan Anderson, linebacker Reuben Foster, tight end O.J. Howard, defensive back Marlon Humphrey, defensive back Eddie Jackson, offensive lineman Cam Robinson, wide receiver ArDarius Stewart, defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson and linebacker Tim Williams.

Defensive end Jonathan Allen, linebacker Ryan Anderson, linebacker Reuben Foster, tight end O.J. Howard, defensive back Marlon Humphrey, defensive back Eddie Jackson, offensive lineman Cam Robinson, wide receiver ArDarius Stewart, defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson and linebacker Tim Williams. Arkansas: Punter Toby Baker, linebacker Brooks Ellis, wide receiver Keon Hatcher, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, wide receiver Drew Morgan, offensive lineman Dan Skipper, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise.

Punter Toby Baker, linebacker Brooks Ellis, wide receiver Keon Hatcher, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, wide receiver Drew Morgan, offensive lineman Dan Skipper, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise. Auburn: Defensive lineman Montravius Adams, defensive back Rudy Ford and defensive lineman Carl Lawson.

Defensive lineman Montravius Adams, defensive back Rudy Ford and defensive lineman Carl Lawson. Florida: Linebacker Alex Anzalone, defensive lineman Caleb Brantley, defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr., linebacker Jarrad Davis, defensive back Marcus Maye, offensive lineman David Sharpe, defensive back Teez Tabor and defensive back Quincy Wilson.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone, defensive lineman Caleb Brantley, defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr., linebacker Jarrad Davis, defensive back Marcus Maye, offensive lineman David Sharpe, defensive back Teez Tabor and defensive back Quincy Wilson. Georgia: Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Kentucky: Offensive lineman Jon Toth and running back Stanley Williams.

Offensive lineman Jon Toth and running back Stanley Williams. LSU: Defensive back Jamal Adams, linebacker Kendell Beckwith, defensive lineman Tashawn Bowser, wide receiver Malachi Dupre, wide receiver Travin Dural, running back Leonard Fournette, defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, offensive lineman Ethan Pocic, linebacker Duke Riley and defensive back Tre'Davious White.

Defensive back Jamal Adams, linebacker Kendell Beckwith, defensive lineman Tashawn Bowser, wide receiver Malachi Dupre, wide receiver Travin Dural, running back Leonard Fournette, defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, offensive lineman Ethan Pocic, linebacker Duke Riley and defensive back Tre'Davious White. Mississippi State: Wide receiver Fred Ross and offensive lineman Justin Senior.

Wide receiver Fred Ross and offensive lineman Justin Senior. Missouri: Defensive end Charles Harris.

Defensive end Charles Harris. Ole Miss: Wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, defensive lineman Fadol Brown, tight end Evan Engram and defensive lineman D.J. Jones.

Wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, defensive lineman Fadol Brown, tight end Evan Engram and defensive lineman D.J. Jones. Texas A&M: Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, defensive back Justin Evans, defensive lineman/linebacker Myles Garrett, offensive lineman Avery Gennesy, defensive lineman Daeshon Hall, quarterback Trevor Knight, wide receiver Speedy Noil, wide receiver Josh Reynolds and wide receiver Ricky Seals-Jones.

Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, defensive back Justin Evans, defensive lineman/linebacker Myles Garrett, offensive lineman Avery Gennesy, defensive lineman Daeshon Hall, quarterback Trevor Knight, wide receiver Speedy Noil, wide receiver Josh Reynolds and wide receiver Ricky Seals-Jones. Vanderbilt: Linebacker Zach Cunningham and offensive lineman William Holden.

NFL combine participants from SEC schools:

LSU- 10

ALA- 10

A&M- 9

ARK- 8

UF- 8

UT- 6

OM- 4

AUB- 3

MSU- 2

UK- 2

VU-2

Mizz- 1

UGA- 1

USC- 0 — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) February 13, 2017

The combine runs from Feb. 28 through March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The NFL Network will live stream the combine.

The 2017 NFL Draft is set for April 27-29.

(© 2017 WBIR)