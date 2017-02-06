Social media reaction to Super Bowl 51

HOUSTON - The New England Patriots mounted the largest comeback ever in a Super Bowl with a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.
The Patriots scored 19 points in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI. James White's touchdown on the first drive of overtime secured New England's victory.
Here’s a look at the social media reaction from Sunday night’s game:
The New England @Patriots are @SuperBowl Champions! #SB51 pic.twitter.com/4Ftq5w9tq8— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
Incredible moment.— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick embrace after winning their 5th @SuperBowl together! #SB51 pic.twitter.com/XKbdrV1aZ6
Who else is still getting their breath back?!— NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 6, 2017
Relive the AMAZING @Patriots comeback in under 2️⃣ minutes!#SB51 pic.twitter.com/J4Hy9MGbFX
7 #SuperBowl appearances, 5 titles for Tom Brady.— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 6, 2017
Is he officially the greatest of all-time? #SB51 pic.twitter.com/TVVQ9St1Cy
Hey can someone give Tom Brady his jersey back? #SB51 (via @danhanzus) pic.twitter.com/cv99qUW4XY— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
The 5th one is the sweetest. #SB51 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/DOpIe9KAiZ— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
OK, Nate Solder's child is adorable and will hand you confetti. #SB51 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/n4Ary8oyVl— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
Patriots players celebrated their #SuperBowl win with their kids and it's the cutest thing you'll see: https://t.co/IZEuNpYLzo pic.twitter.com/c22MSuZZlD— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 6, 2017
The Patriots are now tied with the Cowboys and 49ers for 2nd most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/tPDQxdesQ4— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 6, 2017
Bill Belichick : 1st head coach with 5 Super Bowl wins— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017
5 NFL championships, 1 shy of NFL record (George Halas/Curly Lambeau) pic.twitter.com/RsVPIDjvak
Welcome to the Five-Timers Club, Tom.— 120 Sports (@120Sports) February 6, 2017
You're gonna love it. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/xsNvrqKW7D
Most Super Bowl MVP Awards— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady 4
Joe Montana 3
Eli Manning 2
Terry Bradshaw 2
Bart Starr 2
Tom Brady- 15 Super Bowl TD passes— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017
45 QB drafted in 1st round since Brady was drafted.
They have combined for 15 Super Bowl TD passes
+ the game winner.— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 6, 2017
What a night. pic.twitter.com/EOigObHsOC
A look at where James White @SweetFeet_White caught his Super Bowl record 14 passes pic.twitter.com/TCSXvJ7OCL— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017
What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017
I still can’t believe the Falcons lost this game. Run the ball three times after the Julio catch. What was Shanahan thinking?— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 6, 2017
Zero idea how anyone in Atlanta is sleeping tonight. This might be the most brutal sports loss of my life.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 6, 2017
If this year taught us anything, it isn't over until it is over... pic.twitter.com/iZwwhchnwZ— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 6, 2017
Last 365 days in sports:— Leading Sports ™ (@LeadingSports_) February 6, 2017
- NCAA Title buzzer beater
- NBA Finals Game 7
- World Series Game 7
- CFB Title last second win
- #SB51 OT pic.twitter.com/uK6pAXtLoh
Still salty 😂 pic.twitter.com/1pmMd91wBL— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 6, 2017
Halftime timelapse. The coordination is ridiculous. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/kfEbpy6mvW— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) February 6, 2017
Me jumping to conclusions pic.twitter.com/CVdnX6rJ7D— Unapologetically LIT (@HeyPariss) February 6, 2017
Mark Wahlberg leaving #sb51 @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/uxzG6MF4YI— Allen Reid (@Allen_Reid) February 6, 2017
The #Patriots comeback in #SB51 looked eerily similar to another great comeback ... pic.twitter.com/fT9ouqoClw— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 6, 2017
sdflka;sdjf;kzjdfc;alksejf;lkasdjf;lkasjdf;lkjasdf;lkjasdlfk;cjasd;lkfjaslkdf #SB51 pic.twitter.com/GCkEJilvzV— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
There's only one explanation as to how Julian Edelman made that catch in the #SuperBowl ... pic.twitter.com/4fDvIHCRwW— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 6, 2017
OMG JULIO JONES pic.twitter.com/m8wKAAye7g— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) February 6, 2017
Biggest Super Bowl order to a Pizza Hut: Customer in Fort Worth, Texas. Ordered 720 wings & 50 pizzas. Cost $1,263.70.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 6, 2017
Five. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/iC1gOBkt48— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady is the Ring Bae 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JZ9a858fqg— TotalProSports.com (@TotalProSports) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady : the first man to break the Jordan face curse #SB51 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/7KGMm2RsEL— B-ROLL-YA (@notaslime) February 6, 2017
"Get up Tom!" #Superbowl pic.twitter.com/qA9OrQfsm7— Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady: All you need is a 2nd half comeback— Kermit (@ltsKermit) February 6, 2017
Inner Tom Brady: Deflate the balls pic.twitter.com/mtTRUgj3eg
Tom Brady at halftime pic.twitter.com/NIKlUe0IHH— memes (@HilariousEdited) February 6, 2017
This guy with the only message that matters on Super Bowl Sunday pic.twitter.com/QF3AekFAh7— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 5, 2017
Tell me the Six Flags guy doesn't look like Justin Bieber in the Super Bowl commercial pic.twitter.com/2Kwv7QB05K— sydney (@dsr625) February 6, 2017
In Stadium Sign Of The Night pic.twitter.com/tE6Ko52Fnr— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 6, 2017
Brady and Goodell share a moment following #SB51 pic.twitter.com/Omyw77lkgj— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 6, 2017
