Social media reaction to Super Bowl 51

Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super 51 at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. (Photo: Tom Pennington, Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The New England Patriots mounted the largest comeback ever in a Super Bowl with a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.

The Patriots scored 19 points in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI. James White's touchdown on the first drive of overtime secured New England's victory.

Here’s a look at the social media reaction from Sunday night’s game:

Incredible moment.



Tom Brady and Bill Belichick embrace after winning their 5th @SuperBowl together! #SB51 pic.twitter.com/XKbdrV1aZ6 — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017

Who else is still getting their breath back?!



Relive the AMAZING @Patriots comeback in under 2️⃣ minutes!#SB51 pic.twitter.com/J4Hy9MGbFX — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 6, 2017

7 #SuperBowl appearances, 5 titles for Tom Brady.



Is he officially the greatest of all-time? #SB51 pic.twitter.com/TVVQ9St1Cy — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 6, 2017

Patriots players celebrated their #SuperBowl win with their kids and it's the cutest thing you'll see: https://t.co/IZEuNpYLzo pic.twitter.com/c22MSuZZlD — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 6, 2017

The Patriots are now tied with the Cowboys and 49ers for 2nd most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/tPDQxdesQ4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 6, 2017

Bill Belichick : 1st head coach with 5 Super Bowl wins



5 NFL championships, 1 shy of NFL record (George Halas/Curly Lambeau) pic.twitter.com/RsVPIDjvak — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017

Most Super Bowl MVP Awards

Tom Brady 4

Joe Montana 3

Eli Manning 2

Terry Bradshaw 2

Bart Starr 2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady- 15 Super Bowl TD passes



45 QB drafted in 1st round since Brady was drafted.



They have combined for 15 Super Bowl TD passes — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017

+ the game winner.



What a night. pic.twitter.com/EOigObHsOC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 6, 2017

A look at where James White @SweetFeet_White caught his Super Bowl record 14 passes pic.twitter.com/TCSXvJ7OCL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

I still can’t believe the Falcons lost this game. Run the ball three times after the Julio catch. What was Shanahan thinking? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 6, 2017

Zero idea how anyone in Atlanta is sleeping tonight. This might be the most brutal sports loss of my life. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 6, 2017

If this year taught us anything, it isn't over until it is over... pic.twitter.com/iZwwhchnwZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 6, 2017

Last 365 days in sports:

- NCAA Title buzzer beater

- NBA Finals Game 7

- World Series Game 7

- CFB Title last second win

- #SB51 OT pic.twitter.com/uK6pAXtLoh — Leading Sports ™ (@LeadingSports_) February 6, 2017

Me jumping to conclusions pic.twitter.com/CVdnX6rJ7D — Unapologetically LIT (@HeyPariss) February 6, 2017

I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn't feeling well. Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium -- but family first. Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too! ❤ A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

The #Patriots comeback in #SB51 looked eerily similar to another great comeback ... pic.twitter.com/fT9ouqoClw — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 6, 2017

There's only one explanation as to how Julian Edelman made that catch in the #SuperBowl ... pic.twitter.com/4fDvIHCRwW — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 6, 2017

Biggest Super Bowl order to a Pizza Hut: Customer in Fort Worth, Texas. Ordered 720 wings & 50 pizzas. Cost $1,263.70. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady is the Ring Bae 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JZ9a858fqg — TotalProSports.com (@TotalProSports) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady : the first man to break the Jordan face curse #SB51 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/7KGMm2RsEL — B-ROLL-YA (@notaslime) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady: All you need is a 2nd half comeback



Inner Tom Brady: Deflate the balls pic.twitter.com/mtTRUgj3eg — Kermit (@ltsKermit) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady at halftime pic.twitter.com/NIKlUe0IHH — memes (@HilariousEdited) February 6, 2017

This guy with the only message that matters on Super Bowl Sunday pic.twitter.com/QF3AekFAh7 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 5, 2017

Tell me the Six Flags guy doesn't look like Justin Bieber in the Super Bowl commercial pic.twitter.com/2Kwv7QB05K — sydney (@dsr625) February 6, 2017

In Stadium Sign Of The Night pic.twitter.com/tE6Ko52Fnr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 6, 2017

Brady and Goodell share a moment following #SB51 pic.twitter.com/Omyw77lkgj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 6, 2017

