PHOTOS: Meet Tennessee's Puppy Bowl participants

Sure the football game gets a lot of attention on Super Bowl Sunday, but most folks look most forward to Animal Planet's adorable alternative programming-- the Puppy Bowl!

Some of Tennessee's most adorable puppies will be participating in the cute extravaganza, including a three-legged dog named Lucky from Operation Animal Shelter.





GALLERY: Tennessee's puppy bowl participants

Animal Planet worked with 34 different animal shelters and rescue organizations from across 22 states to fill the rosters for the game.

Click here to see the full roster of adoptable puppies.

Puppy Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet.

