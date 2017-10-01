Titans' Rishard Matthews skips national anthem as rest of team stands

NASHVILLE - Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews, who said he planned to kneel for the national anthem until President Donald Trump apologized for critical remarks last week, was not on the field for the anthem before the Titans' game against the Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

The rest of the team stood for the anthem, with team owner Amy Adams Strunk and head coach Mike Mularkey at midfield, flanking former linebacker Tim Shaw.

Matthews, whose father is a longtime Marine and whose brother died in Afghanistan, ran out of the tunnel and onto the field after the anthem.

Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey and linebacker Wesley Woodyard raised their fists overhead after the anthem, as they have before games since last season. They were joined by linebacker Brian Orakpo and defensive lineman DaQuan Jones.

The Titans were among three NFL teams to skip the anthem last Sunday, along with the Seahawks and Steelers, after Trump's inflammatory remarks during a speech in Alabama.

After the game, Matthews said he planned to kneel during the anthem until Trump apologized for his comments critical of players who protest social inequality and police brutality during the anthem.

On Thursday, Titans tight end Delanie Walker said he and his family have received death threats since he made comments defending the team's decision to skip the national anthem Sept. 24.

Earlier this week, Walker said any outraged fans were welcome to stay home from future games if they felt disrespected by players' protests.

The anthem singer for last Sunday's Titans game, Meghan Linsey, also said she has received death threats after she took a knee following the anthem.

Reach Jason Wolf at jwolf@tennessean.com and follow him on Twitter at @JasonWolf and on Instagram and Snapchat at TitansBeat.

