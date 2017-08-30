Watch Peyton's outdoor adventures with an otter in his latest commercials

"Do not attempt. You're not Peyton Manning."

That warning comes in the latest of three new OtterBox commercials to air starring VFL quarterback Peyton Manning. Manning has been testing out his skills off the field and on peoples' screens since retiring, from commercials like these to the time he roasted nearly every athlete in the room as host of the 2017 ESPY Awards.

The first of three ads is called "Backpack," and it features The Sheriff riding into the wilderness on the back of the company's mascot, Ollie.

Each ad tags out with "Unapologetically overprotective" to describe their latest series of smartphone protective covers.

The second ad called "S'mores" features outdoor fireside antics with Peyton and Ollie.

The final ad has Peyton taking pictures with adoring fans in the woods before a familiar situation unfolds in front of the legendary QB.

The NFL could definitely take a few pointers from that otter!

