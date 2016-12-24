Mularkey: Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has fractured fibula

Dec 24, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Telvin Smith (50) speaks to Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) following a leg injury during the third quarter of an NFL Football game at EverBank Field. (Photo: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Coach Mularkey confirmed Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has a fractured fibula, and is "obviously out."

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was carted off the field with an air cast on his right ankle late in the third quarter of a game against the Jaguars on Sunday at Everbank Field.

Mariota was sacked by defensive tackle Sheldon Day near midfield. He was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game. The Titans trailed 25-10 after three quarters.

Matt Cassel replaced Mariota at quarterback.

Mariota completed just 8 of 20 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown before the injury.

With Saturday's loss, the Texans can clinch the AFC South title by beating the Bengals on Saturday night.