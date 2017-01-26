Oak Ridge High School archer inspired by The Hunger Games

KNOXVILLE -

After watching the movie The Hunger Games, Oak Ridge High School junior Savannah Ward wanted to give archery a try.

"After the movie The Hunger Games came out, I went to a summer camp in Knoxville and figured out that I really really liked it," said Ward.

She never thought something she saw on the big screen would actually be something she’d be good at, but Savannah's summer camp hobby has now taken her to competitions around the world.

Most recently, Savannah was one of just 36 archers and the only Tennessean to make the USA Archery Junior Dream Team.

“We meet out at the Olympic training center out in California 3-4 times a year with some of the best coaches in the country and they try to prepare us for national and international events like the Olympics,” said Ward.

She now has her sights set on one day making it to the Olympics, but her success didn’t happen over night. Over the summer she was practicing 6 days a week, 7 hours a day.

While she works toward her Olympic dreams, Savannah's enjoying a talent that sets her apart from the rest.

“I really enjoy doing a weird sport because it separates me from everyone else. There are a lot of people in Oak Ridge that do football, soccer, basketball. I’m an athlete but I don’t do any of that.”

Right now, Ward is training to make the USA Archery National Team.