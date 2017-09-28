Offensive Player of the Week: Bradley Keathley

Kingston running back Bradley Keathley is on a mission this season.

The sophomore tore his ACL in Week 2 of his freshman year, and was determined to work his way back to a starting role this season.

He's exceeded that goal. Keathley has been a big contributor to the Yellowjackets' success this season. He rushed for 125 yards and 3 touchdowns in their Week 6 win over Stone Memorial.

"He's a kid with a lot of determination, said Kingston head coach Brian Pankey. "He tore his ACL last season the second game of the year, spent the whole offseason rehabbing and actually didn't get fully cleared till the week before August. So, for him to come back and make the contribution he's made, it's been big for us."

Keathley now has his sights set on new goals for the season.

"My new goal is to score as much as I can and to get to the playoffs," said Keathley.

Kingston is 5-1 on the season, they have a bye this week and will take on Scott October 6th.

