Boxer's Pigeon Forge arena plans surprise local leaders

A view from The Island's wheel in Pigeon Forge.

A former professional boxer has some heavyweight plans for East Tennessee, but its drawing skepticism from local leaders.

Owen Beck announced Monday that he wants to make a 50,000 seat boxing arena in Pigeon Forge.

Beck believes the arena would bring in big names and serve as a training center for kids. But these plans came as a big surprise for the city.

Eric Brackins, Assistant City Manager for the City of Pigeon Forge, said they only learned of Beck's ambitious plans after 10News contacted them about Monday's announcement.

“Normally you don’t hear about boxing and then, of course, the size of the arena itself, in order to hold 50,000 people, has to be pretty sizeable," Brackins explained.

To put the size into perspective, the proposed boxing arena would be eight times the capacity of Smokies Stadium or about half the size of Neyland Stadium.

Beck still has to secure funding, submit a proposal, and get that approved by the planning commission.

“Whoever we got to meet to make this thing happen, we’re going to meet with them,” Beck said. He added that there are lots of big names in the boxing community who are on board with helping.

He said they've narrowed the search down to two locations, one in Sevier County and another in Pigeon Forge.

He said the goal is to have fights starting by May, but of course the facility would take longer to build.

