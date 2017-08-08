Pyeongchang or Pyongyang? Which one is hosting the Olympics?

The Olympic Torch displayed at the Unveiling Ceremony of the Olympic Torch and Uniform, February 9, 2017 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images) (Photo: Han Myung-Gu, 2017 Getty Images)

Pyeongchang or Pyongyang? Some Olympics fans looking forward to the 2018 Winter Games are getting them confused.

One is the site of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The other is 183 miles north -- in North Korea.

Pyeongchang (pronounced pyung-chahng), South Korea, will be the third Asian city to host the Winter Games. Sapporo, Japan, and Nagano, Japan, held the Games in 1972 and 1998, respectively.

Pyongyang is the capital of North Korea, home to the nation's leader, Kim Jong-un





