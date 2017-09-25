Sep 23, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones during the first quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Custom)

Let's talk about Butch Jones' comments Monday.

Jones lashed out at the local media at the end of his news conference, citing the "negativity" we're all putting out in our coverage.

"I think we have to understand, what do we want out of our media?" Jones began, "This place with the drama and again these are kids. I think we all have children...We sometimes have to put ourselves in the role of a parent as well."

First off, no.

I'm 23. So is Louis. Patrick is 28. Chierstin is older than me. None of us in the sports department have kids. Covering the Vols is a young man's (and woman's) game; most of the people in that room are just like us.

It's not my job to think of a college football player as my child.

"Are we focused on Tennessee football from a recruiting standpoint, from all the positive things this football program brings to the community, this great fan base or are we in the reality world of TV?" Jones asked.

A media member had asked Butch about defensive tackle Shy Tuttle. There was a rumor that Tuttle had gotten in an altercation with a teammate and hurt himself.

We at 10News don't report rumors. Never have.





And we're no longer in the world of reality TV, which is what I think Coach was trying to say. That's not a thing anymore. We have websites and blogs and social media accounts competing to get every piece of sports information out there. That's where the Tennessee players are turning their attention - to their phones. And there's plenty of stuff out there - fair, positive, negative, you name it.

The rise of the digital age is why these news conferences are so important. So we can ask these questions and make sure false rumors don't spread. Butch should want that question to be asked so he can shoot it down.

"I love our kids and I'm going to protect our players and I'm going to protect our program," Jones said.

Sometimes the negativity is overwhelming. If everyone is Vols fans, how do we let our opponents use this in the recruiting process with fake news?"

Where did this idea come from that all of us have to be fans to cover Tennessee football?

Full disclosure: I'm not a UT fan. You can't be, if you want to do your job effectively in this market. I gave up the right to be one when I took this job.

This idea that the media exists only to benefit the team is poisonous. It's also terrifying.

What I think Butch is doing here is setting up an "us versus the world" narrative for his team. A number of coaches have done it, telling their players that the media is out to get them.

But shutting us out would be detrimental – whether it's TV or radio or online, there are so many outlets for the team to get publicity – silencing them all would mean less information would get out there, opening up room for more rumors and more hearsay about his program.

I know some things with Butch Jones and the Tennessee program are probably not good. He's probably got a lot of things frustrating him. And I feel for him, I really do. Jones is by all accounts a good man and football coach. I don't envy the burden that's put on his shoulders every day.





Likewise, I don't take any offense or feel any hurt from his "fake news" comments. You have to have thick skin if you're going into that room on campus and asking the Vols' head coach questions. I get that.

But, to echo Jones' comments, there comes a time when enough is enough.

© 2017 WBIR.COM