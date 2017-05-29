Penguins hold off late Preds rally, win game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) and center Jake Guentzel (59) celebrate after center Evgeni Malkin scores a goal during the first period in game one of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Custom)

Kevin Allen, USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins went 37:09 without a shot on goal and still found a way to defeat the Nashville Predators 5-3 in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final.

Jake Guentzel scored the game-winner, his 10th goal of the playoffs, on Pittsburgh's first shot of the third period with 3:17 left in regulation. Nashville had erased a 3-0 deficit to tie the game 3-3 on Frederick Gaudreau’s goal at 13:29 of the third.

“Obviously we didn’t play a great game,” said Pittsburgh forward Patric Hornqvist. “We didn’t get pucks behind them. It was like we were chasing the puck all night.”

Bonino scored his second goal of the game into an empty net with 1:02 left in regulation.

"I knew that we were doing a good job of defensively," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said, although he had no idea that the Penguins had gone almost two periods without a shot on goal.



How bizarre: The Penguins built a 3-0 lead on just eight shots in the first period. They were helped by a 5-on-3 goal by Evgeni Malkin and a goal by Nick Bonino that deflected off a Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm.

Nashville goal overruled: At 7:32 of the first period, the Predators appeared to take a 1-0 lead on a slap shot from above the right-wing circle by defenseman P.K. Subban. However, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan used his coach’s challenge and the goal was overturned.

Here is how it was explained on NHL.com: "After reviewing all available replays and consulting with the Linesmen, NHL Hockey Operations staff determined that (Filip) Forsberg preceded the puck into the attacking zone, nor did he have possession and control before crossing the blue line. According to Rule 78.7, 'The standard for overturning the call in the event of a 'GOAL' call on the ice is that the Toronto Video Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the Linesman, determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-side" infraction;' where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."

No shots for Pittsburgh: The Penguins didn’t record a shot on goal in the second period. They played too defensively and the Predators were pressing. But the Predators only managed nine shots on goal.

Center competition: With the Predators playing without No. 1 center Ryan Johansen, the Penguins have a distinct advantage at center. The Penguins’ top three centers had three goals and two assists. Nashville center Mike Fisher had two assists. Predators center Colton Sissons did have five shots on goal in the first 40 minutes.

First goal of playoffs: Conor Sheary, an important contributor for Pittsburgh in last season’s run to the Stanley Cup, scored his first goal of this year’s playoffs. Chris Kunitz set him up with a perfect cross-ice feed.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM