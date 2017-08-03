Peyton Manning goes fishing with Dierks Bentley

WBIR
Caitlin Kingsbury , KUSA 11:02 AM. EDT August 03, 2017

KUSA - East Tennessee already thinks Peyton Manning is the cat's meow so almost anything he does in his retirement is likely to make us say "That's our Peyton!" 

His recent catch is no exception.

This photo taken by Peyton's old fishing buddy Dierks Bentley Wednesday shows a good looking fish, beautiful scenery, and three adorable hungry bears. 

Wait, bears?

Just leave that fish for the hungry bears and head back home for some chicken parm, Peyton. 

We wanted you safe as our quarterback, and we want you to stay safe as a Tennessee legend too. 

