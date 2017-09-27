Peyton Manning talks Butch Jones, Vols in radio interview

Oct 8, 2016; College Station, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones talk with Volunteer former quarterback Peyton Manning before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Custom)

In a radio interview with 104.5 the Zone's 3HL, Peyton Manning put made it understood how he feel about UT head football coach, Butch Jones.

"I'm all in, I am all in," said Manning. "I'm behind Butch Jones."

The former Vol quarterback said he understands the disappointment and frustration from Tennessee fans, but believes in Jones.

"Obviously, I know it can be frustrating at times for fans that want to win every game and believe me, I do was well and I can promise you that nobody cares more about University of Tennessee football than Butch Jones."

Manning has remained close to the program since his NFL career began, especially now that he is retired. The VFL will be honored during the Georgia game on Saturday in Neyland as part of his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

During this interview, Manning also reflected on his time in Knoxville, his work with the Pat Summitt foundation and the possibility of any political role in his future.

AUDIO: Peyton Manning on a Senate run, @Vol_Football, Pat Summitt, the job @UTCoachJones has done and more on #3HL https://t.co/cszCMaUOg5 — 3HL (@3HL1045) September 27, 2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM