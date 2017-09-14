WBIR
Phillip Fulmer talks rivarly with Florida ahead of Saturday's matchup

Former Vols head coach Phillip Fulmer talks about the rivalry between Tennessee and Florida.

Chierstin Susel , WBIR 7:16 PM. EDT September 14, 2017

WBIR 10 Sports anchor Chierstin Susel sits down with former Vols head coach Phillip Fulmer to talk about the Tennessee-Florida rivalry ahead of Saturday's matchup. 

