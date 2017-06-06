WBIR
P.K. Subban continues to troll Sidney Crosby over "bad breath" comment

P.K. Subban continues to troll Sidney Crosby over "bead breath" comment.

WBIR 7:59 PM. EDT June 06, 2017

After Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, P.K. Subban and Sidney Crosby exchanged a few words. Subban accused Crosby of telling him his breath stinks. 

In a post-game interview with NBC's Pierre Mcguire, Subban said he used Listerine before the game so he didn't know what he was talking about.

Crosby said that Subban "made that up," but Subban continues to troll the starting center nonetheless and showed up to Bridgestone Arena ahead of Game 4 with a bag full of mouthwash. 

 

