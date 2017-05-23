Predators ticket prices soar as high as $15K on resale sites

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) reacts with teammates after a goal scored by center Filip Forsberg (back) in the third period in game six of the Western Conference Final of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Aaron Doster, Aaron Doster)

Want to watch the Predators play in the Stanley Cup Final? It will cost you.

The running price in the nosebleed section for the June 3 home game is $727. Center ice, second row can run up to a cool $15,000, according to resale site Tickets.Expert. Stubhub offers slightly more reasonable rates with lower bowl seats as high as $7,700.

The Nashville Predators do not recommend resale sites because of potential counterfeit sales. Spokeswoman Natalie Aronson said tickets will be available later today on the team’s site and on Ticketmaster.com.

SCHEDULE: Predators open Stanley Cup Final May 29

Aronson said the team is seeing increased demand for season tickets for next year, given the team's historic season. Season ticket holders have guaranteed playoff tickets.

“There is a lot of excitement around our team, seeing how well our season's gone,” Aronson said. “People want to be a part of that.”

