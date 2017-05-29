Predators vs. Penguins: 3 things to watch in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Photo: Charles LeClaire, USA Today Sports

PITTSBURGH - Here are three things to watch as the Predators prepare for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday (7 p.m., NBC/102.5-FM):

Captain status: Predators captain Mike Fisher, who missed the team's past two playoff games, said Sunday that he has been cleared to return from an undisclosed injury. Nashville is still shorthanded at center against Pittsburgh without Ryan Johansen, but Fisher steadies the team's depth at the position with his two-way ability. He and Colton Sissons will serve as the Predators' top-six centers Monday.

Experience points: The Penguins are in their fourth final since 2008, and their roster has 156 combined games of Stanley Cup Final experience, according to ESPN. Fisher's five Stanley Cup Final games from 10 years ago account for the Predators' total experience. The Predators, however, aren't fazed by that discrepancy. "We've only gotten better and better as the stage has gotten bigger," Fisher said.

The @penguins have 156 combined games of Stanley Cup Final experience. The @PredsNHL have 5 games total, all by Mike Fisher. pic.twitter.com/oXAQIwJvhZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 27, 2017

Defensive decisions: Pittsburgh has three players who are averaging at least one point per game this postseason — center Evgeni Malkin (24 points), captain Sidney Crosby (20 points) and forward Phil Kessel (19 points). Predators coach Peter Laviolette has options to slow them down. He could choose to deploy shutdown pair Mattias Ekholm and P.K. Subban against Malkin's line with Kessel. That would leave defensemen Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis in charge of guarding Crosby, who practiced Sunday on a line with forwards Chris Kunitz and Conor Sheary.

