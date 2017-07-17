WBIR
Preds fan finds out he won tickets to Stanley Cup Final, this morning

Chierstin Susel , WBIR 6:47 PM. EDT July 17, 2017

Image this: You're a huge Nashville Predators fan and they make it to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in franchise history. You enter a social media contest sponsored by the team to win tickets to Game 6, and YOU WIN! But, you don't find out until five weeks after the Stanley Cup Final is over. 

Sounds like a terrible nightmare, right?

Well, this is reality for Clarksville, TN, resident, Andrew Fudge. Fudge doesn't check Twitter often, and didn't notice the message from the organization congratulating him on winning, along with directions on how to pick up the tickets, until today. 

For what it's worth, he had a pretty cool contest-winning selfie. 

 

