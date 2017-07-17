Preds fan finds out he won tickets to Stanley Cup Final, this morning

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) is congratulated by Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher (12) after the Preds won game 3 by a score of 5-1 in the Stanley Cup Final at Bridgestone Arena Saturday, June 3, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo: Custom)

Image this: You're a huge Nashville Predators fan and they make it to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in franchise history. You enter a social media contest sponsored by the team to win tickets to Game 6, and YOU WIN! But, you don't find out until five weeks after the Stanley Cup Final is over.

Sounds like a terrible nightmare, right?

Well, this is reality for Clarksville, TN, resident, Andrew Fudge. Fudge doesn't check Twitter often, and didn't notice the message from the organization congratulating him on winning, along with directions on how to pick up the tickets, until today.

@NHL can I go die now... just now found this since I don't check twitter often. pic.twitter.com/nfhmdvYkqG — Andrew Fudge (@lilfudge07) July 17, 2017

For what it's worth, he had a pretty cool contest-winning selfie.

