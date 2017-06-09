PredsOnTheSquare: Predators watch party Sunday on Market Square!

Nashville Predators players celebrate after an overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks in game three of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators won in overtime 3-2. (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports)

KNOXVILLE - You've seen the giant watch parties outside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, now it's Knoxville's turn.

Fans will be able to watch the Nashville Predators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final from a big screen in Market Square on Sunday.

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett announced the watch party during the WIVK morning show Friday.

Live on @wivk1077 w @wivkjimmy & Andy & Allison to make a big announcement. https://t.co/vdWDMisdyE — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) June 9, 2017

"Well Jimmy, due to your constant harassment, I have been able to put together a little event on Sunday that will be Predators on the Square. We're going to be watching the Nashville Predators live on Market Square #PredsontheSquare," Burchett said.

Excited to announce #PredsOnTheSquare in partnership with @CityKnoxvilleTN @visitknoxville @wivk1077. Cheer on the Preds in game 6, Sunday. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) June 9, 2017

Burchett said he was originally going to watch the game at Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero's house, but the plans got too big.

"Yeah it just got a little big. Rogero's yard's not that big," he said.

Burchett said he's working with Rogero, city of Knoxville staff, Visit Knoxville and WIVK to bring the event together. Visit Knoxville is helping with the audio and visual equipment.

"This needed a certain level of awesomeness to put together, and I just happen to be that awesome," Burchett said.

The game starts at 8 p.m. on WBIR. The game will be shown on a big screen in Market Square. People should bring their own lawn chairs.

"Bring your own catfish," Burchett said, before adding, "that's a perfect waste of a good meal."

© 2017 WBIR.COM