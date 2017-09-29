WBIR
PrepXtra: Sevier County player ejected after slamming Gibbs player to ground

Tom Kreager , WBIR 11:42 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

A Sevier County football player was ejected during Friday night's 42-24 loss to Gibbs.
 
The player picked up a player from Gibbs and power bombed him to the ground.
 
Gibbs athletic director Jeff Thomas said the player was not injured. He said he landed on his "butt and part of his back."
 

