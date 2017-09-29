A Sevier County football player was ejected during Friday night's 42-24 loss to Gibbs.

The player picked up a player from Gibbs and power bombed him to the ground.

Gibbs athletic director Jeff Thomas said the player was not injured. He said he landed on his "butt and part of his back."

This really just happened at the Sevier County/Gibbs High School football game in TN tonight! Are we in the WWE or High School football??? pic.twitter.com/EtwenPQWXT — Jonathan Crompton (@jcromp8) September 30, 2017

Prep Xtra