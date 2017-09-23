WBIR
Close

Band of the Week: Loudon Redskins Marching Band

Listen to the Loudon Redskins Marching Band!

WBIR 9:54 PM. EDT September 23, 2017

Thanks to the Loudon Redskins marching band for performing for us on PrepXtra Friday night!\


© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories