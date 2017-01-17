Clemson coach Swinney visits Higgins at basketball game

Clemson football coach and national champion Dabo Swinney visited the Knoxville area Wednesday to visit two of his most prized prospects, Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers.

After meeting with Rodgers earlier in the evening, Swinney took in Oak Ridge's 85-40 win over the Central Bobcats in basketball to see the two-sport athlete Higgins compete on the hardwood.

Dozens of Oak Ridge fans, many of whom were wearing Clemson attire, mobbed Swinney when he entered at the top of the arena in the first quarter of the game. Swinney sat with Higgins' mother for the first half, then moved to the Wildcat bench for the remainder of the game.

"It's great, just knowing that he came out to watch me play shows the love that he's got for his players," Higgins said.

Higgins made a slam dunk early in the first quarter while fans were still swarming Swinney. The senior guard said he wasn't trying extra hard to impress his future coach.

"Tonight, I told myself I was going to be a team player, get my teammates open for shots," Higgins said.

The Wildcats honored Higgins at halftime by presenting him with his Mr. Football Award at center court. Swinney took pictures on the other end of the court, admiring the star wide receiver.

"We're pretty close," Higgins said of his relationship with Swinney. "Knowing that's my future coach, we're pretty close. You know, that bond, it's just great with Dabo. He's a loving coach."

Swinney said he was unable to do on-camera interviews while visiting a recruit, nor was he able to discuss Higgins or Rodgers. He did, however, say he wants his recruits to start learning about accountability now and bettering themselves off the field.

For Higgins, that's a challenge he's more than willing to accept. He said he's been lifting weights and trying to get bigger, while also building on the success the national champion Tigers have achieved.

"Of course, the new guys don't really focus in on that national championship," Higgins said. "We've got to go back in and keep competing, try to get back to the next one."

Higgins did smile at the thought of playing for the team currently reigning as the national champion.

"It feels great," Higgins said. "I never knew they were going to be the best team when I committed, but it's great that they are. I'm just going to go in and work hard like every other freshman would."

And he said he's also working to become a better man, with the help of his Clemson family. He's already built relationships with veterans on the Tigers.

"I've got great connections with the receivers, quarterbacks," Higgins said. "I learn from the older guys. I don't try to go in there with a big head."

The five-star recruit is ready to start a new chapter of his football career at Clemson with Swinney and the team that reminds him a lot of home.

"That family feel they give me, it just feels like home," Higgins said. "[Clemson]'s a small town, just like Oak Ridge."

