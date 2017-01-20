Cornelius, Lowe are PrepXtra players of week

By Chris Thomas / PrepXtra

Abbey Cornelius' potential was evident as an underclassman.

The Hardin Valley Academy forward started as a freshman and earned KIL Sophomore of the Year honors last season. And there's nothing to suggest she'll slow her pace as a junior.

Cornelius averaged a double-double in wins over Lenoir City (21 points; 10 rebounds) and Farragut (17; 14), making her an attractive option for online readers, who selected her as PrepXtra girls basketball player of the week.

