Cornelius, Lowe are PrepXtra players of week

Hardin Valley's Abbey Cornelius and Maryville's Spencer Lowe are the PrepXtra high school basketball Players of the Week as voted on by the fans.

WBIR 12:05 AM. EST January 21, 2017

By Chris Thomas / PrepXtra

Abbey Cornelius' potential was evident as an underclassman.

The Hardin Valley Academy forward started as a freshman and earned KIL Sophomore of the Year honors last season. And there's nothing to suggest she'll slow her pace as a junior.

Cornelius averaged a double-double in wins over Lenoir City (21 points; 10 rebounds) and Farragut (17; 14), making her an attractive option for online readers, who selected her as PrepXtra girls basketball player of the week.

