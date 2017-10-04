Claiborne lineman gives back with Touchdowns Against Cancer

Zach Fejeran (Photo: WBIR)

Claiborne Bulldogs lineman Zach Fejeran wants to score a touchdown this season. \

Yes, it's the best feeling in the game of football; but there's a deeper reason why he wants to do it in 2017.

The senior has talked to Coach Nathan Medlin about devising some sort of trick play in 2017.

The desire stems back to his freshman year in 2014. He discovered some lumpy knots in his neck, which turned out to be Burkitt lymphoma.

"Guess my life is over," Fejeran said, recalling his thoughts. "That was the one thing that went through my mind. And I just couldn't hold it in. I just let it go. It's something you don't want to hear that young ."

He got treatment at St. Jude's Hospital in Memphis for three months. The chemotherapy was aggressive; it caused his knuckles to burn. He still has scars today. He also had 12 spinal taps that led to hours of migraines.



"That was the toughest part," Fejeran said. "Everything hit me at once."

His younger brother, Spencer, plays tight end for the team. He stayed at their New Tazewell home during most of Zach's recovery. It left him feeling lonely.

"It broke my heart sometimes," Spencer Fejeran said. "I tried my best to keep him happy, keep having fun with him, but it was just sad seeing him like that. I just...I felt like I'd lost my friend."

The first treatment shrunk Zach's tumor by 70 percent. He is in remission now, and will be for another year.

"It's an incredible story of overcoming adversity, and someone that's not giving up," Coach Nathan Medlin said.

Claiborne was one of 440 schools nationwide this September that participated in Touchdowns Against Cancer. People would pledge a donation; every touchdown raised money for pediatric cancer research.

"I've learned to enjoy the little things," Zach Fejeran said. "Life is just not going to be like you want. Have fun and try to make the most of it."

Maybe someday, Fejeran will get a touchdown of his own.

"I'm not currently developing anything for him, but we'll see what happens," Medlin said with a smile.

Click here if you'd like to pledge money to the Bulldogs' campaign benefiting St. Jude's.

