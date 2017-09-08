Flashback Highlights: 2010 Alcoa 35, Maryville 31

In 2010, Alcoa beat Maryville for the second straight year. The Tornadoes Vee Hambrick rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries including a 34-yard touchdown run on 4th and 7 to give Alcoa the lead with less than three minutes left.

WBIR 9:22 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

