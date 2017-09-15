Close Friday night high school football: Week 5 Our helmet stickers go to: Jack Sompayrac of Knox Catholic; Gary Rankin of Alcoa; Morgan Ernst of Webb; and Cam Burden of Sevier County. Luke Slabaugh, WBIR 12:39 AM. EDT September 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Webb 48, Grace Christian 27 Alcoa 52, Pigeon Forge 0 Chattanooga Christian 34, CAK 10 Science Hill 35, Bearden 21 Fulton 40, Karns 0 Powell 17, Clinton 0 Central 28, Seymour 12 © 2017 WBIR.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Newport Animal Shelter likely to close Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor Newport animal shelter could close Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter Search continues for escaped inmates Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions More Stories Vols looking for victory in the Swamp Sep 15, 2017, 5:22 p.m. Hurricane Irma makes fall allergies even worse Sep 15, 2017, 10:30 p.m. UT professor helps identify dinosaur-eating crocodile Sep 15, 2017, 10:35 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs