Friday night high school football: Week 5

Our helmet stickers go to: Jack Sompayrac of Knox Catholic; Gary Rankin of Alcoa; Morgan Ernst of Webb; and Cam Burden of Sevier County.

Luke Slabaugh, WBIR 12:39 AM. EDT September 16, 2017

Webb 48, Grace Christian 27

Alcoa 52, Pigeon Forge 0

Chattanooga Christian 34, CAK 10

Science Hill 35, Bearden 21

Fulton 40, Karns 0

 

Powell 17, Clinton 0

 

Central 28, Seymour 12


 

