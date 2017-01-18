Gibbs' Skyler Merrell receives Courtney Courage Award

Gibbs football player Skyler Merrell was in a car accident in February 2016 that left him seriously injured. He was riding with his friend and his two brothers. Skyler's brothers didn't survive. He returned to the football field in the fall, starting on t

WBIR 10:03 PM. EST January 18, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories