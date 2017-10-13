Pigeon Forge band plays on PrepXtra

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
East TN couple raising money for Puerto RicoOct 13, 2017, 11:26 p.m.
-
Kern's Bakery sold, initial plans revealedOct 13, 2017, 11:25 p.m.
-
Oak Ridge woman's Jeopardy! run endsOct 13, 2017, 8:01 p.m.