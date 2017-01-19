Prep stars prepare for Border Bowl

Some of the best football players from Tennessee and Kentucky were hard at work late into Thursday evening on the football fields at Rocky Top Sports World.

Teams ran drills on the practice gridirons in Gatlinburg, with Tennessee working in the back of the sports complex. More than 15 players from the PrepXtra viewing area will play in the game between the two teams.

Fulton senior wide receiver Zack Dobson tried to impress his new teammates during a receiving drill, catching a ball in the end zone, gliding, then performing his signature back flip in celebration.

"Everybody's cool, especially Coach [Bryson] Rosser from Central," Dobson said of his experience so far. "I've just been chilling with him. I'm hoping just to meet more people, just go out there and get more stats, get more touchdowns, have fun."

Rosser said he has a huge amount of respect for the Fulton players after the Falcons and Bobcats went head-to-head twice in the 2016 season. Central eliminated Fulton from the playoffs, before losing to Memphis East in the state championship.

"[This game] kind of takes care of that little itch," Rosser said. "You want to get back to the football field, and with our season ending the way it was, just another chance to get back out, do X's and O's, yell at a couple guys, run around and get that exercise in. It's always fun to get on the football field, but more importantly, be around the kids."

Meanwhile, the game could mean a lot more for the likes of Maryville running back Jordan Ervin, who's still looking to sign somewhere to play college ball. Ervin has seen scouts at bowl practices, and hopes he can have an impressing showing for prospective colleges.

"You have to learn pretty quick," Ervin said of bowl prep. "It's pretty good, a bunch of great coaches. Half of them you know, because we played against them."

Saturday's game marks the first time Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten leads the Tennessee team as head coach. Witten, an EHS grad and wide receiver at Virginia Tech and in the NFL, said Saturday's game will be one of many blessings football has given him.

"I think it's remarkable, and then having Coach [Phillip] Fulmer on board as a chairman, there's so much here," Witten said. "And the way that Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Gatlinburg community is exciting...it's remarkable to be here."

Witten said he anticipates the bowl game staying in East Tennessee. He spoke highly of the talent from other schools he's gotten to coach in his brief time as the Tennessee All-Stars leader.

"You read about these guys and talk to so many different coaches about the best players in the state," Witten said. "Obviously, you're rooting for all the kids, even the ones you go up against and compete against for wins and losses...It's remarkable to see the young men, the schools they go to.

"Most importantly, all these guys are phenomenal football players, but they're even better people," Witten said.

The Tennessee team went to the Pigeon Forge Distribution Center earlier Thursday afternoon in lieu of a midday practice. Players and coaches helped box food and goods for those in need, including people still recovering from November's Sevier County wildfires The Kentucky team will do the same Friday. Former Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer joined them to help.

"It feels great," Ervin, a devout Christian, said. "We're out here having fun...it's good to give back to the people."

Regardless of the outcome of the game, Witten hopes his players will create an experience they can look back on fondly when they're in college or later in life.

"You come to these all-star games and you try to make an impact," Witten said. "As coaches you're saying 'What can we do in three to four days to make these kids enjoy it?' But a lot of times they end up making an impact on you. You really build a lot of relationships. That's what this game is about."

The Border Bowl will take place at Sevier County High School at 2 p.m. Saturday.

